BJP MP blames Vinod Kambli’s Dalit background for exclusion from cricket

New Delhi, Dec 28: BJP MP from Delhi and a prominent Dalit face Udit Raj has triggered a controversy by saying former cricketer Vinod Kambli’s Dalit background was the reason for his not-so-illustrious career.

Raj tweeted, “Vinod Kambli you should not be shy of accepting that you are a Dalit and that was the reason of your exclusion from cricket”.

@vinodkambli349 you should not be shy of accepting that u r a Dalit and that was the reason of ur exclusion from cricket @BCCI @AIParisangh — Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) December 27, 2016

Kambli, who has always called a spade a spade, hit back, saying his caste had nothing to do with his career. Kambli tweeted, “Mr Raj i don’t support any of your statements. Hence i request you to refrain from using my name !!!”

“Mr Raj, I don’t support any of your statements. Hence, i request you to refrain from using my name!!!” https://t.co/diQRrR0bFU — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) December 27, 2016

Twitter, of course, took potshots at the MP with people advising him to undergo mental treatment. Some people even tagged the Prime Minister’s office to complain about the provocative comment. Another Twitter user raised the issue with the BCCI and PM Modi.

The BJP MP has sought reservation in cricket for dalits, a demand that the BCCI rubbished. Raj had alleged that there is discrimination in the selection process in BCCI.