BJP MP Hema Malini blame migrants, population increase for Kamala Mills fire mishap

New Delhi, Dec 29: Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini courted controversy on Friday saying that the increasing population and the presence of a large number of migrants in the city are the reasons behind the fire mishap in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills that claimed 14 lives.

The 65-year-old Lok Sabha BJP MP from Mathura accused migrants of the deadly fire in Mumbai. She said, “the administration has allowed every migrant to live in the city. However, looking at the wide population in the city, the authorities should have brought in some restrictions here to control the population.”

“Each city should have a population limit and after a certain capacity, the migrants should be allowed to go to another city.”

While the Maharashtra BJP leader Shaina NC commented, “Too simplistic an argument. It is high time we understand the seriousness of the issues. The administration should be made accountable for giving the clearance to this pub.”

Shaina added, “We should not deflect from the issue and serious questions must be asked.”

She refused to comment on Hema Malini’s statement.

#BJP hema malini slaps Mumbai residents by alleging population for #KamalaMills tragedy.. Mumbai, you chose them.. congrats — pooja gupta (@ipg95) December 29, 2017

The massive fire at a pub in the Kamala Mills had suffocated 14 people to death. Reportedly, the victims were on a birthday party in which the birthday girl also lost her life.

The fire broke out after 12.30 am at the pub on the third floor of the four-story Trade House Building in Kamala Mills compound on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city.