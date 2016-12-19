BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s ‘disgusting’ remarks against Muslims: Congress demands action against him

New Delhi , Dec. 19 : Demanding legal action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma for his “disgusting” remarks against Muslims, the Congress on Monday attempted to corner the ruling dispensation while asserting that this episode should be considered a part of the saffron party’s agenda as it believes in inciting communal violence.

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit condemned Verma’s assertion that all terrorists are Muslims.

“Verma’s statement is highly condemnable and I would say a legal action should be taken in this regard,” he told ANI.

Dixit said Verma’s statement is dangerous and disgusting.

“The BJP is known for inciting communal violence and this episode should also be considered as part of it,” he added.

The Congress leader further said every community is at liberty to choose its leader, adding it was extremely disgusting on the BJP’s part to give it a communal colour.

Verma, who is a Member of Parliament from West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency, had earlier on Sunday stirred up a hornet’s nest with his assertion that Muslims had never cast their vote for the BJP as they perceive it as a patriotic party. He has also said that all terrorists are Muslims.

