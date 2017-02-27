BJP MP Pratap Simha, from Karnataka compares DU student Gurmehar Kaur,with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim

NEW DELHI, Feb 27: A BJP MP from Karnataka on Monday courted controversy by comparing Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, whose social media post against the ABVP has gone viral, with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Kaur, the daughter of an Indian Army captain who died in the Kargil war, launched a social media campaign against the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad after last week’s violence in Ramjas College.

BJP MP Pratap Simha, who represents Mysuru, on Sunday posted an image on microblogging site Twitter with the pictures of Gurmehar Kaur on one side and Dawood Ibrahim on the other.

In the post, Kaur is addressed as a soldier’s daughter and is compared with Dawood, who is addressed as the son of a policeman.

Kaur, a student of Lady Shri Ram college, is the daughter of late Captain Mandeep Singh, who was killed during the Kargil war.

In the image the girl is holding a placard “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him” while Dawood is seen holding a notice which reads “I didn’t kill people in 1993, bombs killed them.”

The post also has a caption which reads “At least Dawood did not use the crutches of his father’s name to justify his anti-national stand”.

Clashes erupted between activists of the All India Students Association (AISA) and the RSS’ student wing ABVP outside Ramjas College here last week, a day after the ABVP forced suspension of an event to be addressed by JNU student Umar Khalid.