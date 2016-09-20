BJP MP seeks Uri-type attack in Pakistan

New Delhi, Sep 20 : BJP MP and former union home secretary R K Singh today advocated an Uri-type attack on Pakistan saying “Islamabad will not stop unless New Delhi hits it back in similar fashion”.

Singh said Pakistan had openly said it would pursue “death by a thousand cuts” policy against India and this has been continuing for long.

“Pakistan will keep doing such acts in the future too. It will not stop until we also hit back and inflict casualty on their side… By physically going there.. Then only they will realise and stop,” he told reporters here.

The comments of the MP from Bihar came in the wake of killing of 18 soldiers by four terrorists, who came from across the border, and attacked the army base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.