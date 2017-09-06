BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Digs up 12-year-old Report to hint Family’s Hand in Gauri Lankesh’s Murder

New Delhi/ India/september 6: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, on Wednesday, hinted at the possibility of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder being a family feud.

Taking to Twitter, he shared an article published in Times of India, and captioned it “Is it getting murkier?”

Is it getting murkier? pic.twitter.com/G7gHXSwZD8 — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 6, 2017

Acoording to reports The article was published 12 years ago but the other person mentioned in the piece, Indrajit, is Gauri Lankesh’s brother. Just hours after his sister was murdered outside her home in Bengaluru, Indrajit was quoted as saying that the family wanted the CBI to look into the matter.

Known for her staunch stand against right wing ideology and policies, Gauri, late on Tuesday evening, was shot dead by, what has been reported till now, three men from a close-range right outside her home in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeswari Nagar. It has been reported that she was followed by a group of men as she left her office for her home.

Daughter of famous writer and journalist, P Lankesh, she ran Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada newspaper published, owned and edited by her.

Last year in November, she was convicted in two separate cases of defamation for her article in January 2008. The articles criticised leaders from the Bhartiya Janata Party. Gauri was granted bail.

The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. The BJP has demanded a CBI probe, saying the Congress-led state government may not be able to “handle” the investigation.

The Congress, meanwhile, has blamed the RSS ideology, accusing it of trying to crush the voice of “dissent”. Bengaluru Police, meanwhile, have secured the CCTV footage from Lankesh’s residence which now holds the key to the killers’ identity.