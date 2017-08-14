BJP MP Varun Gandhi pledges Rs 5 crore for pediatric wing in Sultanpur hospital

Lucknow, August 14: BJP’s Sultanpur MP Varun Gandhi, has pledged Rs 5 crore from his MP funds for a paediatrics wing in the district hospital in his constituency.

Tweeting the news, Gandhi said, “Spoke to the DM & Chief Medical Superintendent. Have pledged Rs 5 cr from my MPLAD funds to build a new state-of-the-art paediatrics wing in the District Hospital. It is important to ensure that another tragedy is averted. I urge MPs representing other rural areas to do the same.”

In a press note, Gandhi writes that the human tragedy in Gorakhpur has left him jolted. “While grieving the terrible loss of lives of all the children, the incident must act as an impetus to take actions that serve as a deterrent against a reoccurrence of such an event.

He said that the Rs 5 crore from the MP funds, will be accompanied by a matching grant of Rs 5 crore more to be raised personally through donations and collections from Corporate Social Responsibility funding.

“The cheque of Rs 5 crore from the MPLADS fund to be used for the construction of the wing will be functional today itself. I envision that with sufficient additional funds from external donors the pediatric wing will be functioning full swing in six months from today.

“The wing will include an in-house research centre that would work on matters of child health care and prevention of several water/air borne disease that could affect these defenceless children,” Gandhi’s statement said.

Three ambulances will also be part of the wing.

Last week, more than 60 children died at Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College. Parents and others have blamed oxygen shortage for the deaths. The state government has already taken action, removing the doctor in charge of the paediatrics ward and suspending the hospital chief.