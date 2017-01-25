BJP MP Vinay Katiyar scores self goal: Says ‘There are prettier star campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi’

New Delhi, Jan 25: A classic self goal for the BJP.

Party MP Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday remarks that there are “prettier star campaigners” than Priyanka Gandhi, will set to become an embarrassment   for the BJP.

Unse jyada bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain (There are several prettier ladies than Priyanka Gandhi who are star campaigners), he said.

Katiyars comment comes only hours after former JD(U) president and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadavs derogatory comment on women surfaced in the media. Yadav, while speaking at a gathering on people in Patna, had compared a daughters honour with that of votes and said that the latter had to be given higher importance than the former.

Taking note of the issue, NCW chief Lalitha Kumaramangalam said that they will be sending a notice and if necessary summons to Yadav for his comment.

Katiar also questioned how Rahul  Gandhi could compare the BJP government as a suit-boot sarkar and used a fair and lovely metaphor for the finance ministry’s approach to the economy. Katiar believes both the comments are sexist and is now waiting for the Congress VP to withdraw the comments before he does likewise for Priyanka Gandhi.

