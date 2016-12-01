BJP MP Virendra Singh asks the government to start a worldwide wrestling competition of parliamentarians

New Delhi, December 1: A Bharatiya Janata Party MP on Thursday asked the government to start a worldwide wrestling competition of parliamentarians, asserting that he cannot be defeated.

Anguished over the opposition’s continued protest in the lower house, Virendra Singh ‘Mast’, BJP MP from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, ‘flaunted’ his wrestling skills during Question Hour.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel was at that time responding to the queries of the members.

While asking a supplementary question about sports in schools, Singh said: “I can say that no parliamentarian in the world can defeat me in wrestling. Here they are shouting, I would have taught them wrestling.”

He also urged the Sports Minister to begin a worldwide wrestling championship for parliamentarians.

However, Goel didn’t respond positively to the demand.

When Singh was raising the matter, opposition members, including from the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, were shouting slogans like: “Pradhan Mantri sadan me aao, 56-inch ka seena lekar aao (Prime Minister come to House. Come with your 56-inch chest).” IANS