BJP National Executive Meet to be a milestone for Odisha polls: Raman Singh

Bhubaneswar, April 15: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, who is on a two-visit to Bhubaneswar for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting said this meet can prove to be a milestone in the upcoming elections of Odisha.

Talking to the media, Raman Singh said, “I am noticing zeal and vigour in the BJP workers of Odisha. This meeting can prove to be a milestone in the upcoming elections of Odisha.”

Singh further said the party will take all steps that are in the best interest of the people of Odisha.

The BJP’s two-day national executive meeting will begin in Bhubaneswar this evening.

About 350 people, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, union ministers, Chief Ministers of 13 BJP-ruled states including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will attend the meeting.

The leaders will discuss the BJP’s strategy to increase the party’s political footprint ahead of the 2019 general elections, while eyeing the 2019 Odisha state elections.