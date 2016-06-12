BJP national executives to brainstorm UP poll strategy in Allahabad

Allahabad, June 12: The two-day national executive conclave of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) begins here Sunday evening to fine tune the party strategy for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls that are due next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah are expected to inaugurate the meeting of BJP executives around 5 p.m. Senior cabinet ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and party MPs will participate in the meeting.

The executives are likely to adopt the party’s strategy for the assembly elections in the most populous state of India besides highlighting the achievements of the Modi government in the last two years and the alleged corruption of the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP office bearers met here in the morning to set the agenda for the evening national executive meeting, party sources said.

The two-day conclave is likely to pass a political and an economic resolution, the latter focussing on agriculture.

“There is goonda raj in Uttar Pradesh under Akhilesh Yadav. The cocktail politics of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal have ruined the state,” BJP national secretary Srikant Sharma told IANS.

“We will be giving a call to end this goonda raj,” he added.