BJP not letting party vice-president Rahul Gandhi speak in parliament undemocratic: Congress

Bengaluru, December 16: The Congress on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not letting party vice-president Rahul Gandhi present the proof he has against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament.

“If Rahul Gandhi has nothing to say, why is the BJP not allowing him to speak in parliament? This simply means they are afraid of him, afraid of what he will say and present in front of the world. It is undemocratic,” said Congress leader Rizwan Arshad.

Arshad said the government should not be involved in such disruptions.

The Congress vice-president on Wednesday said he had “detailed” information about Prime Minister Modi’s “personal corruption”.

“That information is personal information about Narendra Modi which I want to place in the Lok Sabha. It is personal corruption of the prime minister… the PM is not allowing us to speak,” Gandhi said at a press conference along with NCP, Trinamool, RSP and DMK leaders after the Lok Sabha was adjourned.

“The PM is personally terrified of me being allowed to open my mouth inside Lok Sabha because I have information…that is going to explode his balloon,” he added.

However, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir rubbished the claim saying, “Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi seriously, because he himself is not serious.” (ANI)