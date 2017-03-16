BJP on EVM row: Kejriwal not even listening to his ‘guru’ Anna Hazare

New Delhi, Mar. 16: Teasing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for putting the liability on EVMs for the dismal show of the AAP in the recent Punjab Assembly polls, the BJP on Thursday said that he does not even listen to his guru Anna Hazare.

“Arvind Kejriwal is not a man of his word; he does not even listen to his guru Anna Hazare. Anna Hazare’s statement is true, that when great technological advancement is taking place, returning to Paper Ballots will be a negative step. So then why to waste time and money,” Bharatiya Janata Party leader RP Singh told ANI.

RP Singh further said that the AAP chief should focus on the affairs related to Delhio rather than making lame statements about the Electronic Voting Machines and paper ballots.

“Kejriwal has always lied. Why will the public support him? He should be thought himself. If he is so worried about UP and its results then why did they lose in Goa and Punjab, has he thought about that?” Singh added.

Arvind Kejriwal earlier alleged that the Electronic Voting Machines tampered during the recently conducted assembly polls in the 5 states which ultimately resulted in his party’s dismal show, especially in Punjab.

Arvind Kejriwal suggested that the Election Commission needs to relook at the use of Electronic Voting Machines s in the electoral process until faith is restored in it.

“Many said that there is anger against the Akalis and Aam Aadmi Party is sweeping polls, still Aam Aadmi Party got 25 percent votes and SAD got 31 percent votes. How is it possible? Even in Malwa, we got thrashed and Congress won there. How is it possible?” Arvind Kejriwal asked.

Arvind Kejriwal further said is it possible through the EVMs that 20-25 percent vote share meant for the Aam Aadmi Party was transferred to the SAD-BJP alliance.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener insisted it is the Election Commission’s responsibility to keep people’s faith in EVMs.

He further asked the Election Commission to count slips of Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail or VVPAT and match it with the figures of EVM results.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati had earlier also put the onus on the EVMs for her loss in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying the machine accepted votes only in favour of the BJP.

(ANI)