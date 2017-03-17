BJP organised Narada sting operation, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkatta, March 17: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee blames the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for arranging the sting operation on Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders by the website Naradanews.com.

“Everyone knows that this sting was published from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office”Mamata told during a press conference today.

Responding to the course of action she would take after the Calcutta High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the bribery allegations, Mamata Banerjee said, “I will not comment on this, we’ll approach apex judiciary. It is really unfortunate that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president had “predicted” that Central Bureau’s investigation would be ordered.”

The Bengal lioness Mamata Banerjee suffered a huge setback on Friday with the court ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Narda case.

Earlier today, a division bench of Calcutta High Court comprising acting Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre and Justice T Chakraborty directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take possession of all material and devices related to the Narada sting operation within 24 hours and to conclude the preliminary enquiry within another 72 hours.

The online Web portal Narada News had released a sting operation video conducted on 11 TMC leaders which showed them allegedly accepting a bribe.

The Narada sting operation video was released by the portal on March 14th, last year just ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Polls.

The video showed 11 Trinamool Congress MPs, ministers, MLAs and even a senior police officer accepting a bribe from a fictitious company.

Mathew Samuel, the chief editor of Narada News, had told the Calcutta High court that the recordings were done using an iPhone, which was transferred to a laptop and was then stored in a pen drive.

All these devices were taken possession of by a committee set up by the Calcutta High Court. Passing the order, the court observed that conduct of public figures must be beyond reproach.

