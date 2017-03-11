BJP overwhelmed with happiness after achieving ‘sabka saath’ in UP

New Delhi, Mar. 11: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showed its happiness over obtaining ‘sabka saath’ in Uttar Pradesh and said that it was upbeat regarding building the next government even in the states of Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

A BJP leader Zadar Islam stated that the party would obtain two-third majority in politically significant Uttar Pradesh.

“The people were saying that we won’t get more than three seats in Punjab,” he added.

Anil Baluni, another BJP leader also sounded similar opinions and maintained that exit polls have previously shown the saffron party’s achievement.

“In UP we have discussed ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ and now we have accomplished ‘sabka saath’. The entire credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP chief Amit Shah under whose leadership we have worked and accomplished this,” added BJP’s, Saroj Pandey.

While the BJP members have started celebrations in PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi and the state capital Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh went to polls in seven phases in the months of February and March.

A total of 4,854 candidates is in the fray for 403 assembly constituencies. (ANI)