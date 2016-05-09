BJP-PDP combine promoting RSS agenda : Says Congress

Srinagar, May 9: Dozens of Congress activists on Monday held protest demonstrations against the BJP-PDP ruling alliance in Jammu and Kashmir alleging that the combine was promoting RSS agenda in the state.

The protesting activist, led by Congress state unit president G.A. Mir, tried to march towards the Civil Secretariat, the seat of governance, where Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was inspecting a guard of honour on the first day of her office in the summer capital.

But police foiled the march and prevented the Congress workers from surrounding the secretariat. Government offices reopened in Srinagar on Monday after six months of the winter sojourn in Jammu.

“BJP Ka Jo Yaar Hai; Gadaar Hai, Gadaar Hai’ (A friend of the BJP is a traitor),” the Congress workers shouted slogans.

“Mehbooba Mufti has allied for the power with the same RSS, VHP and BJP against whom she fought the assembly election and promised that these Hindutva parties will be kept away from Jammu and Kashmir,” Mir told reporters.

He said the march was a reminder for the chief minister of her promise and how “she is welcoming the same BJP to rule” the state.