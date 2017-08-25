BJP president Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani swears-in as Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi, August 25: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani took oath as Rajya Sabha MPs, in Delhi, on Friday. Chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu, administered the oath of secrecy to both the BJP leaders.

This is Amit Shah’s debut in the Parliament and was elected to the Upper House from Gujarat earlier this month.

Shah has been a five-term MLA in the Gujarat Assembly.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel also won in the Gujarat elections, even though few legislators deserted the party days before the election and cross-voting.

The BJP lacks a majority in the House and it is being said that Shah’s entry into the Rajya Sabha would give a boost to the party. (ANI)