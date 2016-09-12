BJP to pressurize Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government to move Supreme Court to cancel bail of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin

Patna, September 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Monday said it will carry out massive protests to pressurize the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government to approach the Supreme Court and get former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin’s bail cancelled.

Sushil Modi, BJP state chief for Bihar, said they will ask the Nitish government to hire best lawyers and get Shahabuddin’s bail cancelled.

“We will organize massive protest to pressurize the state government to approach the Supreme Court and get Shahabuddin’s bail cancelled. We will ask the state government to hire best lawyers and get his bail cancelled. What Shahabuddin said is correct-Nitish Kumar won because of Lalu,” said Modi.

Further backing Shahabuddin’s statement that Nitish became the Bihar Chief Minister due to “circumstances”, Modi said, “Nitish Kumar’s vote share was very low. It is because Lalu is an accused in a scam that is why he could not become the chief minister, otherwise there we no chance of Nitish being bestowed with the coveted post.”

Shahabuddinhad been sent to jail in November 2005 in connection with the murder of Rajiv Ranjan, a prime witness in the murder of his two brothers Girish Raj and Satish Raj. The brothers had been murdered in Siwan in August 2004.