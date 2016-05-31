BJP protests against water, power shortage in Delhi

New Delhi, May 31 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding improvement in power and water supply in the national capital.

BJP supporters, led by South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, gathered outside the chief minister’s residence and raised slogans against him. The Delhi Police had to use water cannons to disperse the demonstrators.

Bidhuri said: “People of Delhi especially from unrecognised colonies and resettlement colonies voted for Kejriwal government with great hopes, but the chief minister has totally failed them.”

Despite a directive of the central government, Kejriwal government has not moved a single file for approval of unrecognised colonies, he said.

“The people of unrecognised colonies have all along faced hardships, but the water and power cuts seen under Kejriwal regime have been unprecedented,” he said.

Highlighting the plight of South Delhi, Bidhuri said: “South Delhi, specially Mehrauli, is almost parched. Water reaches once in three days in most of the unrecognised colonies.”

He said over 155 unapproved colonies are facing worst power cuts of up to six hours a day in this hot weather.

Bidhuri also warned of a massive agitation against the Kejriwal-led Delhi government if it fails to address the issues of water and power crisis.

