BJP Punjab unit extends all assistance to people evacuated from border villages 

Punjab, October 1: The Punjab unit of the BJP has called on to its cadre to extend all help to people of border villages who were evacuated from their villages after the surgical attack by the Indian Army across the Line of Control.

The Union minister and president of state unit of the BJP Vijay Sampla said in an emergency core committee meeting, held at Jalandhar on Friday, said that “Bharatiya Janta Party leaders and activists should keep close relation with the administration in whatever manner possible so that the evacuation process is carried out with ease.

It should also ensure that the displaced people do not face any problems of food, shelter or medical-care related matters. The meeting resolved that the people in the border villages have to leave their ancestral homes and property for their country. All Indians must respect their sacrifice. The whole nation shall stay with them in this hour of need. BJP is determined to serve them”, reports indianexpress.com.

The core group was unanimous in stating that the whole nation was rallying behind the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. “By conducting the surgical strikes and returning safely, the Indian Army has given a befitting reply to Pakistan and has made the nation proud,” the functionaries said in a joint statement.

Meanwhile, the state secretary of the party, Vineet Joshi, said that owing to the changed circumstances, it was decided to replace the venue of the state executive from Pathankot to Chandigarh for the meeting to be held on October 2.