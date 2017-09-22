BJP purchases all voices against them, NDTV the latest, Ajay Singh to take control including editorial rights.

New Delhi, September 22: NDTV, the stern voice against the atrocities on humanity has been purchased. Ajay Singh, the brain behind the BJP’s 2014 election slogan, Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar, has reportedly bought the NDTV also picking up its huge debt of 400 crores.

This is the last reported event occurred, establishing the so-called agenda of BJP taking control over the media fraternity in the nation.

It was like a story in which the Channel NDTV is thrown into many troubles including income tax raids. Even in the case of showing the visuals of the Pathankot Army camp, the only media which was ordered to be punished was NDTV. No other media was troubled which showed the same visuals.

On June 5, the CBI conducted searches at the residences of the Roys. Calling the raids a “blatant attack on the freedom of the press,” NDTV, in a statement, said that the CBI had filed its FIR based on a “shoddy complaint” by a “disgruntled” former NDTV consultant who has not obtained a “single order from the courts.”

Ajay Singh is the co-founder and owner of SpiceJet.

In a report published by Indian Express, a source confirmed the news, “Yes, the deal has been finalised and Ajay Singh will take control of NDTV along with editorial rights.”

According to the data available with BSE, the promoter holding in NDTV as of June 2017 stood at 61.45 percent. Public shareholding in the company stands at 38.55 percent. The source said that Ajay Singh will also pick up NDTV’s debt of over Rs 400 crore and the total deal is valued at around Rs 600 crore.

A part of the cash (up to Rs 100 crore) will also go to the Roys.