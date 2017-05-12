BJP questions Nitish Kumar over Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti’s money laundering case

New Delhi/Patna, May 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday questioned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “silence” over Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti’s money laundering case, and asked him to come out openly and order a proper investigation into the matter.

Senior BJP pioneer Sushil Kumar Modi told ANI, “The land has been acquired under the name of Lalu Yadav’s little girl under very suspicious conditions. I propose, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ED ought to take strict against Bharti. Nitish Kumar who has kept quiet on the issue ought to likewise turn out transparently and make strict move her regarding the matter.”

Resounding comparable conclusions, BJP pioneer Nand Kishore Yadav said the most recent reports over the dealings of Misa Bharti has demonstrated that she has amassed illicit reserve from unknown organisations.

“Presently, the Bihar Chief Minister needs to end his quiet on the issues identified with his Cabinet Ministers, including that the legislature ought to make a strict move against Misa Bharti,” Yadav told ANI.

The main English every day got to papers that record arrive buys in Delhi’s Tony Sainik homesteads and Bijwasan extravagance cultivate enclave – two arrangements that indicate affirmed Misa Bharti is included in illegal tax avoidance matter on a huge scale.

Lalu’s little girl has purchased very nearly 7 sections of land of land worth Rs 100 crores for pretty much 1.4 crores through baffling business substances that have enabled her to make enormous benefits to their detriment. (ANI)