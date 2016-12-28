BJP rakes up AgustaWestland to counter Rahul Gandhi

December 28, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Dec 28:  Raking up the AgustaWestland scam, the BJP on Wednesday countered Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s demands on note ban crisis and asked him to first answer who benefited in the 2012-13 VVIP chopper deal.

Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said that Gandhi’s frustration was understood as he was helping those who earlier looted the country.

“We understand your frustration, Rahul Gandhiji, because you have been helping those who tried to destroy the nation with their black money,” Sharma said.

“Since the allegations against you in the VVIP chopper scam reached your doorstep, you should first answer who benefited from the ‘mota maal’ (hefty amount),” he said.

He also warned the Congress against doing politics over the deaths caused in the past 48 days after demonetisation was announced.

“We are pained whenever there’s any death. But do not do politics over it, Rahulji, and do not forget about the thousands of farmers who committed suicides in your tenure,” Sharma said.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
Economics fails Chandrababu Naidu | TDP’s political alliance with BJP to stay
TDP to decide future of alliance with BJP | Crucial meet today
Budget’s first causality | TDP threatens to snap ties with BJP
Top