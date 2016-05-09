BJP Releases PM Modi’s Degrees, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP Calls Them ‘Fake’

New Delhi, May 9: After days of Arvind Kejriwal relentlessly accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying about his education, the ruling BJP today released his college degrees and fielded its top leaders, Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley, in its fightback.

“Arvind Kejriwal has been spreading lies about the Prime Minister. He has tried to defame the PM. He should apologise not only to the PM but the entire nation,” said BJP chief Amit Shah, holding up the degrees at a press conference.

“It is public discourse at its lowest ever. This from a political party whose leaders are being prosecuted and investigated for fake degrees,” added union minister Arun Jaitley.

Just about an hour later, Mr Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called the media and declared: “The degrees are fake.”

Distributing copies of the PM’s degree and marksheets to journalists, Amit Shah said it was a “shame that something like this required clarification.”

Mr Jaitley, a Delhi University alumnus, shared memories of Mr Modi coming to Delhi take his exams during the Emergency of 1975-77. “I knew this because I was the student union leader in Delhi University soon after the Emergency,” he said.

AAP promptly raised what it said were key giveaways that the degrees are fake. “The name on mark-sheet is Narendra Kumar Damodar Das Modi, whereas on the degree it is Narendra Damodar Das Modi. Also the mark-sheet shows 1977, the degree was issued in 1978. How is that possible?” said AAP’s Ashutosh.

The crux of AAP’s allegations is that no “Narendra Damodar Modi” ever passed out of the university in 1978 and a “Narendra Mahavir Modi” from Rajasthan’s Alwar had graduated that year.

As Mr Kejriwal demanded details of the prime minister’s education last month, the Central Information Commission directed the Delhi and Gujarat Universities to provide details. The Gujarat University said Mr Modi did complete his MA (Master of Arts) and scored 62.3 per cent as an external student. The Delhi University has not given any details till now.

Below is the copy of PM Narendra Modi’s degree: