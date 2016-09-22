BJP resolves to continue alliance with MGP in next Goa polls

Panaji, Sep 22: BJP legislators from Goa today unanimously resolved to continue their alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in the upcoming State Assembly elections.

The party MLAs including Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar today met state desk-incharge Nitin Gadkari in Goa and expressed their sentiments favouring alliance with the MGP.

“Everyone was unanimous in their views. It was expressed that we should continue with the alliance with MGP for the coming elections. For last five years we are in alliance with them and it should be continued,” Parsekar said.

The Chief Minister said all legislators are in upbeat mood to face the polls after party made Gadkari as the state in-charge.

“Gadkariji is very close to Goa. After taking over as a union minister he has showered us with various developmental projects to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore,” Parsekar said.

BJP has already clarified that the formal talks with MGP on alliance would begin after October 2.

MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar who met Gadkari in Goa today said that they did not talk about alliance, but he had come to discuss some developmental works for the state.