BJP’ s tolerance reducing against women LOL-ing and drinking beer| Manohar Parikar’s remarks goes viral

While addressing Goan state youth parliament, Goan chief minister and former Indian defence minister Manohar Parikar said that he is afraid that even girls are now drinking beer and it’s alarming.

He reportedly said.”I have begun to fear now because even the girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed,”

I am not talking about everyone. I am not talking about these people who are sitting here,” I have no belief that it will come down to zero. I personally do not believe that there is much proliferation (of drugs) in colleges,”As per the law if there is a small quantity of drugs, a person gets bail in eight to 15 days or a month. Our courts have also become lenient, but at least the guilty are caught,” .

A few days back, Prime minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary by comparing her laugh to Surapanakha. Many came into support Chowdhary and slammed Narendra Modi’s comment.

