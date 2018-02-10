BJP’ s tolerance reducing against women LOL-ing and drinking beer| Manohar Parikar’s remarks goes viral

While addressing Goan state youth parliament, Goan chief minister and former Indian defence minister Manohar Parikar said that he is afraid that even girls are now drinking beer and it’s alarming.

He reportedly said.”I have begun to fear now because even the girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed,”

I am not talking about everyone. I am not talking about these people who are sitting here,” I have no belief that it will come down to zero. I personally do not believe that there is much proliferation (of drugs) in colleges,”As per the law if there is a small quantity of drugs, a person gets bail in eight to 15 days or a month. Our courts have also become lenient, but at least the guilty are caught,” .

A few days back, Prime minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary by comparing her laugh to Surapanakha. Many came into support Chowdhary and slammed Narendra Modi’s comment.

Twitteratis came up with different perceptions towards Manohar Parikar’s comment. Have a look

Some support! But as always Sexism has always been justified with whataboutery

If you strongly oppose Manohar Parrikar talking against young girls drinking alcohol at a school/college meeting, please register your protest by posting photos of your young children drinking beer please. — Be'Havin! (@WrongDoc) February 10, 2018

Point!

A woman drinking or a woman laughing gives nightmares to BJP. Any woman asserting her free will and autonomy should be celebrated not coerced. https://t.co/5X0zOwa21b — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) February 10, 2018

Truth!

Next they will ask for equal opportunities in the workplace.. Where is this world heading? 😛 https://t.co/wIUAAME4q2 — Abijith Venu (@comabijith) February 10, 2018

Desi mantri ji!

This motormouth moron wants girls to drink feni only! https://t.co/9YCqE6472r — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 10, 2018

Hello Minister!

Manohar Parrikar watching horror movies The Exorcist

Parrikar: Hahaha! This is funny The Ring

Parrikar: LOL! Is that all? It

Parrikar: ROFL! Get out of here! Movie with girl drinking beer

Parrikar: Mummmmmyyyy! Save me!! https://t.co/iUYPzDLCb4 — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) February 10, 2018

