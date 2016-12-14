BJP scoffs P Chidambaram, Says ‘Scam champion’ is one to talk

New Delhi, Dec 14: Slamming former finance minister P Chidambaram for branding demonetisation move as the “biggest scam of the year”, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday asserted that he himself was a champion in doing scams who presided over a scam of Rs. 12 lakh crore.

BJP leader Shrikant Sharma said, “P. Chidambaram is a champion in doing scams who presided over a scam of Rs. 12 lakh crore. The Congress party does not want the development of villages in this country. They don’t not want corruption to end; if corruption will end then Congress will end. That’s why the Congress party is suffering,”Sharma further said that the Congress Party along with other political parties have ‘robbed the nation’ for 70 years and are suffering because of the campaign against corruption led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We challenge the opposition to come to the parliament and discuss, there is still time. They are trying to misguide the people by putting baseless allegations. The people of our nation support the campaign against corruption led by the Prime Minister.” he added.