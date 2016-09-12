BJP slams AAP for suspending MLA

New Delhi, Sep 12: The BJP on Monday slammed the AAP for suspending its party legislator Devinder Sehrawat instead of answering the serious questions raised by him.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to suspend Col. Devinder Sehrawat from the party instead of answering the questions raised by him shows his dictatorial nature,” said Delhi BJP President Satish Upadhyay.

He has said first of all, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener should have answered Sehrawat’s questions by either denying them or admitting the truth.

“If Col. Sehrawat was wrong, then the party should have expelled him but Kejriwal could not manage that courage as he knows once he expels Col. Sehrawat, he would have to expel Pankaj Pushkar and chain of expulsions would follow as more then half the AAP MLAs are feeling dejected with the dictatorial coterie of Kejriwal-(Manish) Sisodia-Sanjay Singh-Ashutosh who have killed the spirit of Swaraj which brought them all together during IAC days,” Upadhyay said.

The AAP on Monday suspended Bijwasan MLA Sehrawat from the party for “anti-party activities”.

Sehrawat, a retired colonel, had written to Kejriwal on September 4, alleging that women were being exploited in Punjab in return for election tickets.

In another letter he wrote to the Delhi chief minister, he alleged that Kejriwal, despite being “well aware” of a Supreme Court order that held appointments of Sonia Gandhi and Jaya Bachchan illegal, appointed the MLAs as parliamentary secretaries.

