BJP slams Congress Party for demanding resignation of RBI Governor Urjit Patel and for protestin at RBI offices

Bengaluru, Jan. 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at the Congress Party for demanding the resignation of RBI Governor Urjit Patel and for their planned protest outside RBI offices, saying that the latter is bereft of any concrete issues to face the ruling BJP government in the centre.

“Demonetisation is a thing of past; normalcy is fast returning; now the withdrawal limit has been increased to 10,000 in ATM per day. People are happy and have reconciled to present situation,” BJP leader S. Prakash told ANI.

He said the Congress is unable to find an issue to hit the street, so they are hitting their dead horse repeatedly with no result.

The Congress Party will today protest outside the RBI offices in Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad over the issue of demonetisation.

The party had yesterday demanded the resignation of RBI Governor Urjit Patel over the bank’s “loss of autonomy”. (ANI)