BJP slams MT Vasudevan Nair for demonetization comments

Kozhikode, Dec 29: BJP in Kerala today attacked Jnanpith award winning Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair for his comments over the impact of demonetisation, questioning his motive and expertise to speak on the issue. A day after the writer said common man faced a lot of problems on account of the Centre?s demonetisation drive.

BJP state General Secretary A N Radhakrishnan hit out at him saying on what basis he made the remark. BJPs attack drew a sharp response from state Finance Minister Thomas Issac who likened it to a kind of threatening. “It is like only the BJP will decide on who is to speak and what to speak in the state. It is a kind of threatening,” he told reporters here.

Earlier, addressing a press meet here, Radhakrishnan sought to know on what basis Nair made a comment on an economic policy adopted by the Centre. “He is no economist to react to the growing need for a cashless currency in the country. It could be understood if A Sethumadhavan, another writer who is a retired bank man, had given his opinion about demonetisation”, he said.

He also said the writer kept mum when when CPI(M) dissident leader T P Chandrasekharan was hacked to death and when triple talaq was a raging issue. Nair commented on demonetisation during the release of a book authored by Isaac at a function in Tirur in Malappuram district yesterday.