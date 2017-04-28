BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa blames RSS leader BL Santhosh for rift within party

Bengaluru, Apr 28 : BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Thursday blamed RSS functionary B L Santhosh for masterminding the rift in the party.

The day also witnessed Yeddyurappa’s supporters grouping together and seeking disciplinary action against senior leader K S Eshwarappa, including his expulsion.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Yeddyurappa said most of the supporters of Eshwarappa are close to Santosh. “Santosh is behind all these….and the party central leadership is watching.”

Yeddyurappa said that Eshwarappa is working against the interests of the party.

“If there are any issues, Eshwarappa could have discussed it with me. But, Eshwarappa & Co began indulging in anti-party activities. People are watching…. His conduct is only helping the Congress,” Yed­dy­urappa said.

Yeddyurappa’s supporters, who held a press conference soon after the conclusion of a convention by the Eshwarappa camp, sought Eshwarappa’s expulsion from the party,MLAs from Bengaluru city C N Ashwath Narayan, Y A Narayanaswamy, Muniraju, M Krishnappa, Ravi Subramanya, B N Vijay Kumar and S Vishwanath were present at the press meet.

They pointed out that party president Amit Shah had issued strict instructions that party functionaries should not associate themselves with the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade.

They said Eshwarappa’s conduct had brought disrepute to the party. Narayanaswamy said Eshwarappa had secured the fourth place and lost his deposit in the 2013 Assembly polls. However, the party had rehabilitated him by making him an MLC and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Central leadership

The MLAs later called on Yeddyurappa at his Dollars Colony residence and assured him of their support. Yeddyurappa is likely to leave for New Delhi on Friday where he is expected to call on the central leadership in the next two days.

Details of the speech made by Eshwarappa and others at the convention have been despatched to the central leadership.

Who is Santosh?

B L Santosh is at present BJP?national joint general secretary (Organisation). A full- time RSS?pracharak, Santosh is on deputation to the BJP. He served as state general secretary (Organisations) when B S Yeddyurappa was the chief minister.

The position gave him access to all levels at the party. Santhosh fell out with Yeddyurappa after the latter decided to form the KJP. According to BJP sources, Santosh is against Yeddyurappa’s domination in the party and is keen on cutting him down to size. The 48-year-old Santosh is an engineer who has turned into a full-time RSS functionary.

He is unmarried and hails from Udupi. When his reaction was sought to Yeddyurappa’s outburst, Santosh said, “People who matter are watching the developments. Let him comment. I have nothing to say.”