BJP state president in Kolkata arrested for protesting against Mamta govt

November 8, 2016 | By :

Kolkata,Nov8: Kolkata state president of BJP party Dilip Ghosh was arrested for protesting against the WB, Mamta Banerjee .

THE BJP will be initiating a movement against the “injustice” that Muslim women were facing in the city on November 18, in which several NGOs, Muslim women and organisations working for them will participate, the party’s state unit president Dilip Ghosh said on Monday. “We will begin the movement in Kolkata and it will be spread across the state slowly.

The idea is to expose Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had been trying to create a pro-Muslim image in Bengal but in fact was working against the interests of Muslim women,” Ghosh said at a press conference.government.

