BJP suggests ‘eco-friendly’ Bakr-Eid and RSS’s Muslim unit plans to cut goat-shaped cake in Lucknow

Lucknow,Sept13:The Bhartiya Janta Party on Monday suggested that Bakr-Eid be observed in an “eco-friendly” way today and called upon the intelligentsia to discuss the same. Little did they know, that this backfire them inturn. Attacking party secretary Shrikant Sharma for such a proposal, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that he was trying to impose Hindutva ideology through innuendos.

Owaisi said, “Assuming he (Sharma) said that we should not perform any animal sacrifice on Bakr-Eid, the BJP is trying to impose its Hindutva ideology on India. But instead of doing so openly, it is resorting to innuendoes. Can they make the same appeal against animal sacrifice by non-Muslims in many other parts of India?”

Responding to a question on whether Bakr-Eid should be observed in an eco-friendly was, Sharma said, “The way we are becoming more eco-friendly, the way a campaign in this regard for Holi and Diwali festivals is going on in the country and the world… it is a matter of debate and there should be a debate over it. It will be good if the intelligentsia in the country discusses it.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani on the issue said, “The question of how Bakr-Eid should be observed is beyond human intervention. Communalism is being fomented everywhere but this is about ignorance of the spirit and foundations of a religion.”

Meanwhile, The Awadh unit of RSS-backed organisation Muslim Rashtriya Manch has decided to not sacrifice a goat or any other animal today and will instead celebrate the festival by cutting a cake baked in the shape of a goat.

At their homes, the Manch workers will not be cooking biryani. They will offer sewaiyan and dahi vada among friends and relatives. The 5-kg cake will be cut at the Manch’s Awadh prant office in Lucknow today.

“Bakr-Eid can be celebrated also by cutting a cake just like people celebrate birth anniversaries,” said Awadh Prant convener of the Manch, Raees Khan. Khan also added that of the practice receives good response, they will try to promote it in other prants as well.