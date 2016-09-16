BJP takes a swipe at ongoing tussle in SP, says SP-led UP government trying to hide failures with ‘family drama’

New Delhi, September 16: Amid the ongoing power tussle in the Samajwadi Party, Union Minister and BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan on Friday alleged that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is trying to hide his government’s failures with this ‘family drama’.

“There is a family drama going on in the state. The people of Uttar Pradesh are well aware of it and the government has been totally paralysed in this drama. Everyone is aware of the fact that Samajwadi Party will no longer form a government here (in Uttar Pradesh),” Balyan told ANI here.

He also alleged that the ruling party was looting the people of Uttar Pradesh.

“This family has been looting Uttar Pradesh. The districts have been divided among the family members to loot the people,” he said.

He further said the Chief Minister should have at least put his attention toward the development of the state.

Meanwhile, Shivpal Singh Yadav, who yesterday resigned from all posts of the Uttar Pradesh Government held by him and the Samajwadi Party (SP), today urged his supporters to work towards strengthening the party.

However, Shivpal asked his supporters to work towards strengthening the party and stand united in support of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“We’ve to work towards strengthening the party, I urge you all to go to the party office where Netaji will be coming. We all stand by Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav). ‘Unka sandesh humare liye adesh hai.’ (His message is a command for us),” he told his supporters.

Shivpal, who held a clutch of important departments, quit the government as well as his position as chief of Samajwadi Party’s state unit yesterday.

However, the Chief Minister rejected Shivpal’s resignation from the cabinet.

The development came after a day after the Samajwadi Party boss and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister held separate meetings with Shivpal.

Earlier on September 13, Akhilesh stripped Shivpal of key ministerial portfolios, hours after Mulayam replaced him with his uncle as the party’s state unit chief.

Earlier, Shivpal had reportedly announced the party’s first list of 142 candidates for the 2017 assembly polls.

Disagreements between Akhilesh and his uncle have been reported on several occasions, including on the choice of official to be appointed as the state’s chief secretary after Alok Ranjan’s term ended and the postponement of Qaumi Ekta Dal’s merger with Samajwadi Party.