BJP takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, says time for Gandhi to undertake another foreign trip for introspection

New Delhi, September 12: Taking strong exception to Rahul Gandhi’s taunting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Rs. 15 lakh suit, the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Monday said perhaps it’s time the Congress vice president undertake another foreign trip for introspection.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli told ANI that it is up to Gandhi whether he wants to present himself as a serious political personality or as a joke.

“He is constantly raising these foreign trips…perhaps time has come that he should undertake another one of his famous foreign trips for introspection. Last time, I think he had gone to Thailand. He can go and introspect whether he wants to be seen as a serious political person, who has something to contribute in the line of whatever the Congress tradition is for a long time, or he wants to move in this path in which over a period of time people will take him even less seriously,” he added.

In a veiled attack to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kohli said Gandhi wants to walk on the paths traversed by the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) convenor.

“So far, in this country we have only seen one particular leader… the Chief Minister of a Union Territory, not even a full state who can say anything without any foundation or facts…on the basis of no logical things, make any kind of allegation. Rahul Gandhiji also wants to walk on that path…he is entitled to,” he added.

Extending his favourite ‘suit-boot’ analogy, Gandhi yesterday took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi and his Rs. 15 lakh monogrammed suit.

Gandhi said the Prime Minister is concerned about his suit getting dirty and that’s why he doesn’t come amidst the farmers, but visits America to meet President Barack Obama.