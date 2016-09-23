BJP takes up issue with the state on thrashing nurse in hospital

Punjab, September 23: The issue of thrashing a nurse in a private hospital in Punjab lead to BJP to demand immediate enquiry over the persons involved in it. BJP takes up issue with the state and the senior BJP leaders call DGP. State BJP demand immediate response.

Akali srpanch and son thrash a nurse in a private hospital. Annoyed at being asked to wait, an Akali sarpanch thrashed a five-month pregnant nurse at Gupta Hospital in Baghapurana on Thursday afternoon.

Alamwala sarpanch Paramjeet Singh of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was at the hospital with his son, Gurjeet Singh, to get villager Gelo discharged. They had asked Dr Rohit Ravi for a bill and nurse Ramandeep Kaur claims she asked them politely to wait at the reception. “He started abusing me, saying ‘tu mainu jandi nahin, main Akali sarpanch aa’ (You don’t know me. I am an Akali sarpanch),” she stated in her first-information report (FIR)