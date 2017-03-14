BJP Taluq Panchayat member Kittaganahalli Vasu hacked to death

Bengaluru, March 14: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was reportedly beaten to death by certain unidentified attackers on Tuesday morning in Anekal, Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as BJP Taluq Panchayat member Kittaganahalli Vasu. He was 38 years old.

According to Bengaluru police, the assailants used some sharp metallic weapon to kill Vasu at around 5 a.m. in the morning. Vasu was out on a walk in Surya City Police station limits, police said.

The police had filed a case and investigation is on, over the murder of this BJP leader.

Black ink was smeared on a “progressive” Kannada writer in the northern Karnataka town of Davanagere, reportedly by certain Right-wing activists who threatened him against “vilifying” Hindu gods.

Yogesh had been targeted by Hindutva activists after he was detained in 2013 for allegedly besmirching Lord Ganesha in his novel Dhundi. But this is the first time he was physically attacked. (ANI)