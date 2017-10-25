BJP to celebrate ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ on first anniversary of demonetisation, on 8th November

New Delhi, October 25: The Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a press conference said that The BJP would celebrate ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ in the nation, on 8th November 2017.

November 8, 2017, is the first anniversary of the controversial Demonetisation declared on November 8, 2016.

After the demonetisation was declared, the BJP led Modi government had to face immense criticism from the various corner as it created troubles to the people.

Though the Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a complete revamp of the dead economy within 50 days after demonetisation, nothing had happened other than more digitalisation of financial transaction.

The GDP was also reduced at the rate of 2.2 percent. That means the country is facing a loss of Rs 3lakh crores.

