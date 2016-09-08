BJP treads cautiously over Sidhu’s move to float new party, says will comment only after formal announcement

New Delhi, September 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Thursday downplayed cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s move to launch a new political party ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls and said that it would comment on the same only after a formal announcement is made.

BJP’s Rahul Sinha told ANI it is too early to talk about this issue.

“Let him announce what he wants to announce, what are their objectives, his motives, his direction, and then we will talk about this topic,” he added.

Sidhu along with former Indian hockey skipper Pargat Singh is expected to launch “Awaaz-e-Punjab” in the state.

Stating that a formal announcement of the new front would be made soon, the former hockey skipper has said that their new party would fight all forces, which have ruined Punjab.

Sidhu, a former Lok Sabha MP, quit the Rajya Sabha earlier on July 18 this year amid speculations that he would join the AAP as the chief ministerial candidate for Punjab.

Sidhu, a three-time BJP MP from Amritsar, earlier claimed that he quit the party as he was asked to stay away from Punjab.