BJP turns private company, BDJS shall join LDF: Vellapally Natesan.

Alappuzha/Kerala, August 31: SNDP general secretary Vellapally Natesan said that there is evident spilt between the BJP-BJS alliance. In a statement, he said that BDJS shall stop all its alliances with NDA. BJP has become a private company, it only has groups and bribery. BDJS has to join the leftist front. They are the only match to BDJS, he added. CPM has to give a chance for this, he urged.

Vellappally Nateshan has taken this new step as the BJP – BDJS alliance has proved to be futile.

Reportedly, discussions were done with the BJP state leaders including Kummanam Rajasekhran at Cherthala in Alappuzha. These discussions were aimed at diluting the current issues between NDA and BDJS in Kerala. The BDJS members also said that the intention of this meeting was to solve differences with the BJP.

Vellappally Natesan and son Thushar Vellappally are dissatisfied with the approach of the BJP to BDJS. They alleged that the BJP is not giving them any of the promised perks and is totally neglecting the party.

Vellappally Natesan and his son have publicly raised the same issues several times against the BJP and NDA for not keeping the promises made by the NDA while BDJS joined them.