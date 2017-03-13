BJP used money to win power in Goa: Digvijay Singh

New Delhi, March 13: Indian National Congress party General Secretary and Rajyasabha MP Digvijay Singh on Monday took on the Bharatiya Janata Party for pursuing smaller parties and independents to form the government and keep the Congress, the single largest party, away from power in Goa Assembly.

“Money power has won over people’s power. I say sorry to the people of Goa as we couldn’t muster the support to form the state government,” Digvijay Singh tweeted.

Money Power has won over People’s Power. I apologise to the People of Goa as we couldn’t muster the support to form the Govt. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 13, 2017

He said the Indian National Congress’ struggle against communal forces and money power politics in the state of Goa shall, however, continue.

But our struggle against Communal Forces and Money Power Politics in Goa shall continue. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 13, 2017

He later extended his Holi greetings with wishes of maintaining brotherhood in the country.

सभी मित्रों को होली की हार्दिक शुभ कामनायें। देश में भाईचारा बना रहे यही ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 13, 2017

Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who on Sunday was projected by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the new Chief Minister of Goa, has claimed the support of 21 lawmakers in the 40-member assembly.

The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, not enough to form the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 13 cobbled up an alliance with smaller parties and independents to cross the half-way mark of 21 seats.

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha has asked Parrikar to prove majority on the floor of the Goa Legislative Assembly 15 days after administration of oath.

Manohar Parrikar will take oath as new Goa Chief Minister on tomorrow (Tuesday) at 5 pm.

Manohar Parrikar resigned from the post Of Defence Minister today.

This would be Manohar Parrikars third term as Goa Chief Minister. He previously served as the Chief Minister of the state during 2000-2005 and 2012-2014.