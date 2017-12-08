BJP using Aiyar’s “neech aadmi” remark to turn the tide of Gujarat polls

New Delhi, Dec 8 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to use the “neech aadmi” remark of Mani Shankar Aiyar against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make political mileage in Gujarat polls.

Though Congress was quick to act and in a damage control exercise suspened its senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar from the primary membership of the party, BJP is still projecting the usage to depict Congress in a poor light.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that Congress party should have taken a stand against Aiyar earlier, as suspension post an outrage does not matter.

“People of India and Gujarat are upset against Congress for using the kind of language against the Prime Minister,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader RP Singh also questioned Aiyar’s behaviour and asked whether the Congress believes that a person only with a strong dynasty background can become the leader of a nation.

Earlier, BJP national president Amit Shah had said that he was not surprised by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘low-born’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as this was the culture of the Congress Party.

Neither shocked nor surprised by Mani Shankar Aiyar’s referring to PM as ‘Neech.’ This is the culture of the Congress Party. People of Gujarat will punish anti-poor, anti-Dalit, anti-Tribal and anti-OBC Congress. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 7, 2017

Aiyar, while talking to ANI, said it was the first prime minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who turned Dr Ambedkar’s wish into reality and it was not correct to badmouth the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“This person is a ‘neech aadmi’ (low-minded). He is not civilised and in a situation like this, there is no need to practise such dirty politics,” Aiyar said.

However, Aiyar clarified that the word ‘neech’ holds different meanings, adding he would want to apologise for the wrong translation.(with inputs from ANI)