BJP victory in Gujarat, Himachal: Yogi Adityanath, Vasundhara Raje praises Modi

Lucknow, Dec 18: After the trends of Gujarat and Himachal assembly poll results came out, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday said that people have rejected divisive politics of the Indian National Congress.

Yogi Adityanath made this statement after the result trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marching ahead to form the next governments in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

“People have rejected the divisive politics of Congress. BJP’s win has once again proved that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very popular. The county has accepted the revolutionary reformist economic steps taken by him,” Adityanath said.

Without naming the Congress Party, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said those who had doubted the BJP’s victory in Gujarat should now accept the glorious leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The win in Gujarat has many meanings, especially for the friends of Congress and the opposition who questioned the development of Gujarat. The fifth consecutive win of the BJP in Gujarat is people’s mandate for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and his policies. Congress has lost its stronghold in Himachal Pradesh. The way Congress did divisive politics by forgetting development and patriotism; it has been rejected by the people,” Adityanath said.

“Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have shown that the country will not accept divisive politics. Had the Congress learned lessons from Uttar Pradesh elections then it would not have done divisive politics in Gujarat. By giving prominence to divisive politics over development, the Congress party divided the society into the lines of caste. Then its leadership played the ‘Janeu’ card. Earlier, people of UP had said they won’t accept two youth (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav), and now people of Gujarat have rejected the effort of making a team of four youth (Rahul Gandhi, Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, Jignesh Mevani),” the UP chief minister said.

Taking a dig on Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as the Congress president, Adityanath said, “We had earlier said that the change in the Congress party leadership will be a good omen for the BJP.”

“I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah and the BJP workers for the victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh,” Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath said the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is working in the direction of ensuring winning 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for winning Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, adding that the election results show Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a lot of respect in the nation.

“Today is a great day. Both Gujarat and the Himachal Pradesh results show that our prime minister has a lot of respect in the nation,” said Raje.

She added that it was because of him (Prime Minister Modi) that all the BJP leaders were working hard in their respective states.

At the time of filing this report, the BJP was leading on 85 seats, and Congress on 62, both having won 15, in the Gujarat assembly elections for 182 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP was leading in 40 seats, having won 3 and Congress on 19, having won 2, out of total 68 seats.

(With ANI Inputs)