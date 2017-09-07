BJP will go solo in next assembly elections in Odisha polls, Amit Shah

New Delhi, September 7: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Thursday said that the saffron party will go solo in the next assembly elections in the state. Shunning the idea of an alliance, Shah said, “The party will contest the next assembly elections in Odisha alone, without any alliance.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the BJP will win Odisha state elections without any alliance.

“People have lost faith in government (of Odisha). BJP is getting stronger in the state. We will win elections without any coalition,” Pradhan told ANI.

Shah is back in Odisha after two months for a three-day ‘Vistrit Prasvas’ programme. According to reports, Shah yesterday said that the BJP will come to power in Odisha with two-thirds majority.

“Umar umar ki baat hai. (It’s a question of age). Let Naveen babu learn how to count till 120, on counting day at 10.30 am BJP will win 120 seats and form the government with two-third majority,” Shah said.

The elections for Odisha’s 147 seat-assembly will be held around the next General Elections in 2019. (ANI)