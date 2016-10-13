BJP will lose Uttar Pradesh polls if Ram temple not built: Shiv Sena

Mumbai/Nagpur, Oct 13: Raking up the Ram temple politics again, the Shiv Sena said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will lose the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls if Ram temple is not built.

Asking its ally to start work on building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Sena said the BJP has the mandate to take such a decision.

It also asked the BJP to ‘stop raising slogans and act’ on the temple issue, CNN News 18 reported.

Polls are due in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.