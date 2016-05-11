BJP won’t open account in Kerala: Chandy

New Delhi, May 11: Kerala Chief Minister Oommeen Chandy says the ruling Congress-led UDF will win the May 16 assembly elections and the BJP will not be able to open its account in the state.

Chandy said in an interview to ETV that the United Democratic Front would “get a majority” in the state assembly, and there was negligible impact of the rallies addressed by Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

“The BJP will not be able to open its account in the state whatever money it may spend,” Chandy said.

Chandy termed as “unfortunate” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks during an election speech in which he likened some aspects of Kerala with Somalia.

He said Modi speaks more like a Bharatiya Janata Party leader than as a prime minister.

“When he speaks, it does not appear that a prime minister is speaking. In his statements there is greater reflection that a BJP leader is speaking,” he said.

Asked if Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi should be elevated as the president, Chandy said he can comment only on issues related to Kerala.

The UDF is locked in an intense contest with the Left Democratic Front in Kerala with the BJP trying to make the contest triangular.

Answering a query, Chandy said complete prohibition would be implemented in the state over 10 years.

He also vowed to ensure strict punishment to the guilty in the murder and alleged rape of a 30-year-old law student.