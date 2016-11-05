BJP worker found dead in Mysore with severe head injury

November 5, 2016 | By :

Bengaluru,Nov5: In an unfortunate incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Priya Patna Taluk of Mysore.

The 35-year old, Magali Ravi was found dead with a severe injury on his head while he was on his way back to his village Magali from a meeting in Priya Patna.

The body of the deceased has been taken for post-mortem. Till now, there is no establishment of proof that it was a murder.

more details awaited

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Minibus falls in river at Kolhapur, 13 feared dead
Gift of Mysore King Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar develops into a beautiful mini-Lalbagh in Ooty
Air hostess with Indigo airlines was found dead , fell from the third floor of her apartment in Kolkata
20 dead in bus as it falls down into gorge in HP
Brain dead Brazilian woman kept alive in a miracle for 123 days, delivers twins
Gunmen shoot dead 8 people in mass shooting in Thailand
Top