BJP Worker, running Interstate sex determination test centre in Haryana for last 3 years :  Finally arrested 

Chandigarh, July 16: The Haryana health department and police on Thursday busted an interstate gang involved in sex determination tests (SDTs) and arrested a BJP worker who headed the gang.

The gang used to take women to other states for undergoing tests.

A case under various sections of PC-PNDT Act was registered against BJP worker Ram Diya, a former head of party’s Kharkhoda mandal, at Kharkhoda police station of Sonipat.

According to information, Ram Diya had been running the racket for the past three years and was in touch with ultrasound centres across Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Acting on a tip off, Sonipat’s civil surgeon on Thursday sent a decoy to him and she struck a deal for Rs 17,000 for getting the sex determination of the foetus.

“Initially, he was dodging the decoy about his whereabouts. Finally , he met her in Kharkhoda and took her to a private diagnostic centre in Narela Mandi area of Delhi.As the diagnostic centre was closed, he returned to Kharkhoda where he was caught by our team. The raiding party recovered the signed curren cy notes from him and made out the case,“ said a senior officer supervising the raids.

“We cannot comment on his political affiliation. We have clear instructions for zero tolerance for those involved in female foeticide directly or indirectly ,“ the officer added.

Officials informed that Ram Diya was in police custody and health officials were ascertaining his involvement and identity of more persons associated with him in the racket.

He is the second politician arrested by police in such a racket. Last year, a team of the health department had caught former MLA Dr Ashok Kashyap for running the illegal SDT racket. He had got a bail after three months.