BJP would extend all support to PM Modi’s guidance over Jallikattu issue, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai, Jan. 19: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to endorse the necessary activities to be taken into consideration by the state government in Jallikattu issue, assuring that all his sanctions will be supported.

“The Prime Minister has clearly said that he is respecting the sentiments of Tamil Nadu and sentiments of Jallikattu. He has to endorse what all activities are to be acquired by the state government and we will definitely support it,” she said.

Soundararajan added that it is a request to Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to conduct an all party meeting, so that a clear decision can be put into effect.

Action taken by the state government under the direction of the Prime Minister will be followed accordingly.

“The problem is in the Supreme Court. Everything depends on the court case; we have not received any verdict yet,” she said.

Jallikattu should be conducted in such a way that it would not hamper the harmony of the Tamil culture and law.

Everything should not be politicised, Soundararajan added.

The protesters, who have rejected Panneerselvam’s appeal to end the protests and refused to leave till the ban on Jallikattu is lifted, want the government and courts to listen to their demands.

The Prime Minister on meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam today told that the Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the state government.(ANI)