BJP wrests Himachal; Manages to keep Congress away from power in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Dec 18: Though Congress party put up a tough fight in the initial phase of counting with both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heading neck-to-neck, as the counting reached the final hours, the saffron brigade is all set to sail through in Gujarat and has positioned itself well in Himachal Pradesh.

With the BJP, crossing the half-way mark in both states, the party is now poised to form the government. A party needs to win 92 seats to form a government in Gujarat. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is set to form a government, snatching another state from the Congress.

Out of the prominent candidates in the fray Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is leading against Congress’ Indranil Rajyaguru in the Rajkot West constituency.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is leading in Vadgam constituency. Mevani is contesting the elections as an independent, with the support of Congress.

Deputy CM Nitinbhai Patel is leading in Mehsana, where Hardik Patel had a big clout leading the Patidar agitation.

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who joined the Congress just before the elections, is leading from Radhanpur constituency.

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP has a convincing lead is poised to form the next government . Of the prominent candidates BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal who is the chief ministerial candidate, is currently trailing

A final announcement from the Election Commission is awaited, as the counting of votes is underway.

The counting of votes for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh and 182 constituencies in Gujarat began this morning.

Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 9, while elections were held in two phases in Gujarat on December 9 and 14